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Barnstable police seeking public’s assistance identifying man who stole child’s hockey gear

By Boston 25 News Staff
Barnstable police seeking public’s assistance identifying man who stole child’s hockey gear (Barnstable Police Department)
By Boston 25 News Staff

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Barnstable Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who stole a child’s hockey bag.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when surveillance footage showed a man carrying a black Bauer hockey bag from the Hyannis Youth & Community Center (HYCC).

The bag reportedly contains hockey gear belonging to an 8-year-old.

“If you recognize this person or have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Phelan at phelank@barnstablepolice.gov or call the Barnstable Police non-emergency line at (508) 778-3874,” police wrote on their Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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