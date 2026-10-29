Barnstable police seeking public’s assistance identifying man who stole child’s hockey gear

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — The Barnstable Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man who stole a child’s hockey bag.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when surveillance footage showed a man carrying a black Bauer hockey bag from the Hyannis Youth & Community Center (HYCC).

The bag reportedly contains hockey gear belonging to an 8-year-old.

“If you recognize this person or have any information, please contact Detective Sergeant Kyle Phelan at phelank@barnstablepolice.gov or call the Barnstable Police non-emergency line at (508) 778-3874,” police wrote on their Facebook page.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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