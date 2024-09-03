Barnstable police seek assistance in locating man who hasn’t been seen in over a year

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Barnstable police are seeking assistance in locating a man who hasn’t been seen in over a year.

Stephen Boudreau, 34, of Barnstable, has been missing since Sunday, April 23, 2023. He was last seen in the downtown Hyannis area.

Boudreau is described as a white male with brown eyes and balding, brown hair. He is 5 feet 5 inches tall.

Police say he is known to frequent casinos.

“Mr. Boudreau has been missing for more than a year,” said Detective Christopher Botsford. “We are asking for the public’s help in hopes of determining where he is to potentially reunite him with his family.”

Anyone who has information on Boudreau’s whereabouts is asked to call the Barnstable Police Department at 508-775-0387 or contact Det. Botsford at botsfordc@barnstablepolice.com.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

