Tractor-trailer rollover injures driver, spills mulch on side of Falmouth highway

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A tractor-trailer driver was hospitalized Wednesday morning after a rollover on an on-ramp in Barnstable County.
Troopers responding to the Route 28 North on-ramp at Thomas B. Landers Road around 8:15 a.m. for a report of a rollover found a tractor-trailer on its side with a load of bark mulch spilled on the side of the road, according to the Falmouth Fire Department.
The operator of the tractor-trailer was reportedly found outside the vehicle and transported to Falmouth Hospital. The driver’s injuries are not considered to be life-threatening.
MassDOT and Mass DEP crews responded to assist in cleaning up the wreck. Officials say there was fluid leaking from the tractor-trailer but the fluids posed no environmental threat.
The on-ramp was closed while crews removed the vehicle, affecting traffic for the morning commute.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
