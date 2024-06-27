Teenage boy killed in crash on Cape Cod identified

MASHPEE, Mass. — The victim of a deadly Mashpee car crash on Tuesday has been identified.

17-year-old Nolan Robert Barr was tragically killed when an SUV with six other teens slammed into a tree on Carlton Drive near Swain Circle just after 2 a.m.

“It appears the vehicle was traveling northbound on Carlton Drive when the operator lost control of the vehicle leaving the roadway and striking a tree just south of Swain Circle,” Mashpee Police Chief Scott W. Carline said in a statement.

The chief says all seven occupants of the car were between the ages of 15 and 17.

Three victims were taken to South Shore Trauma Center. Two others were taken to Falmouth Hospital and one person was uninjured.

Classmates remember Barr as a funny kid, who was “always happy, always smiling.”

“We all loved him,” Frances Delgado, a coworker of Barr’s at an assisted living facility. “Nicest kid you ever want to meet.”

Visitation for Barr will be held on Sunday at Chapman Funerals and Cremations in Mashpee, followed by a funeral service.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Nolan’s memory may be made to: I Got You, Inc. (The Ryan Hendricks Scholarship), 121 South Sandwich Rd., Mashpee, MA 02649 or online via Venmo.

