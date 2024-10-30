Police seeking hit-and-run driver who crashed into Hyannis cemetery, damaging gravestones

HYANNIS, Mass. — Several gravestones at a historic Hyannis cemetery were damaged overnight following a hit-and-run crash, according to authorities.

Barnstable Police say that around 1 a.m., a suspect vehicle failed to stop for State Police in the North Street area. The details of what led up to that stop were not immediately available.

Several hours later, around 7:25 a.m., that suspect vehicle was found in the cemetery behind the Hyannis Federated Church.

Video shows numerous gravestones damaged, with parts of the fence still stuck in the windshield of the car.

Hyannis cemetery crash

The vehicle was towed from the scene and an investigation remains ongoing.

According to their website, the church is over 100 years old.

Hyannis cemetery crash

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group