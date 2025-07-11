Police: Bourne man charged with 3 crimes, including open lewdness, in 4 days

BOURNE, Mass. — A Bourne man was released on bail Thursday after being involved in three criminal incidents within four days, according to police.

24-year-old Christopher Zarella was charged with two counts of open and gross lewdness and one count of breaking and entering to a building in the nighttime.

According to Bourne Police, Zarella broke into the Keystone Place assisted living facility on June 27 just before 11:30 p.m. When he was confronted by staff, he fled the scene.

There were no reports of any injuries.

On June 28, police say Zarella approached an unsuspecting female at the Sagamore Beach Commuter Lot around 1 a.m.

He then exposed himself to the female victim and began committing a lewd act, according to police.

Investigators say on June 30, Zarella did the same thing to another unsuspecting female victim at the Sagamore Beach Commuter Lot, this time around 3 a.m.

An arrest warrant was issued for Zarella on July 10 and he was promptly arrested.

Police also determined he had an open case in Barnstable District Court for another case of open and gross lewdness.

However, a request to revoke his bail was denied by the court and Zarella was released on personal recognizance bail.

"While the department does not generally post names and photos of those we arrest, we do share this information when there is a concern for public safety," Bourne Police wrote in a social media post. "We are releasing this limited information to make the public aware of the circumstances surrounding these cases."

