No bail for woman charged in Barnstable murder

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — It might have been just another run-through-a-red-light-crash, but Wednesday’s collision of two vehicles on Falmouth Road revealed something far more disturbing. Something that landed 29-year-old Juscelene Guedes in Barnstable District Court, charged with murder.

Prosecutors say Guedes stabbed her ex, 33-year-old Renato Chaves. At the time of the automobile crash, she, a neighbor, and Chaves were speeding to the hospital in an attempt to save Chavez’s life.

When police responded to the crash, a witness yelled to officers that there was a stabbing victim inside the white Ford Fusion, the prosecution said.

Court papers indicate Guedes ran away from the accident.

“That same person turned to officers, pointed out the defendant, and started screaming, get her, get her, get her,” said Assistant District Attorney Tara Coppola.

Meanwhile, an ambulance transported Chaves to the hospital. But he died about an hour later from his injuries.

“Members of the hospital staff who talked to the State Police and the Barnstable Police Department essentially said this was a perfect stab wound,” Coppola said.

Police recovered a kitchen knife in the Ford Fusion, she added.

“She indicated that she and Mr. Chaves had a long history of domestic violence,” said Coppola. And that under questioning by police, she admitted to stabbing Chaves.

Defense Attorney Larry Tipton said his client may have made incriminating remarks to police, but they had to be taken in context.

“What she did tell the police was, ‘I stabbed him. He attacked me,’” Tipton said.

Tipton said Guedes was born in Brazil and was gainfully employed as a house cleaner.

He pointed out the history of domestic abuse.

“She has scars on her body and a recent bruise,” he said.

Tipton asked for a low bail of $2,500 — which, he said, was a small fortune to Guedes. But the judge ordered her held without bail. The next court appearance is August 5th.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

