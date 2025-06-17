Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Cape Cod, police say

BOURNE, Mass. — Authorities shut down a Cape Cod roadway Monday night following a motorcycle crash.

Bourne Police say the single-vehicle collision occurred on County Road in the area of Long Hill Road.

The operator was transported to a trauma center with injuries that are considered to be life-threatening, according to police.

The roadway will remain closed while the regional Crash Reconstruction Team investigates.

Motorists are asked to seek alternate routes.

