Man hospitalized after road rage crash in Orleans, police say

ORLEANS, Mass. — A suspected road rage crash on Friday morning sent one man to the hospital.

Officers responding to the area of 51 Main Street around 11:30 a.m. for a motor vehicle collision found a 2017 Subaru Impreza and a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado had crashed into each other, according to Orleans Police.

Authorities say a 53-year-old man was treated by EMS and transported to Cape Cod Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Subaru Impreza, a 43-year-old man, remained on scene.

Orleans Police say the collision was a result of a road rage incident but did not specify the facts and circumstances leading up to the crash. It is unclear if any charges will be filed at this time.

Main Street and businesses on Main Street are currently open and was not affected by the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

