Man arrested for late-night stabbing in Cape Cod parking lot, police say

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Hyannis man accused of a stabbing on Cape Cod.
24-year-old Shaukeem Johnson was taken into custody just after midnight on Tuesday, according to Barnstable Police.
He was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and arraigned later that day.
According to investigators, Johnson got into an altercation with a 38-year-old male victim on Monday in the area of 100 Winter Street.
Johnson allegedly stabbed the victim in the lower back, causing non-life-threatening injuries.
The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he was later released.
It’s unclear if Johnson and the victim knew each other.
Officers located Johnson a short time later and and transported to Barnstable Police Headquarters for booking.
Johnson is due back in court on October 1.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
