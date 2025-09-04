Man arrested for late-night stabbing in Cape Cod parking lot, police say

BARNSTABLE, Mass. — Authorities arrested a Hyannis man accused of a stabbing on Cape Cod.

24-year-old Shaukeem Johnson was taken into custody just after midnight on Tuesday, according to Barnstable Police.

He was charged with one count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and arraigned later that day.

According to investigators, Johnson got into an altercation with a 38-year-old male victim on Monday in the area of 100 Winter Street.

Johnson allegedly stabbed the victim in the lower back, causing non-life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital where he was later released.

It’s unclear if Johnson and the victim knew each other.

Officers located Johnson a short time later and and transported to Barnstable Police Headquarters for booking.

Johnson is due back in court on October 1.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group