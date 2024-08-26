Lightning strike ignites house fire in Cape Cod amid severe thunderstorms, officials say

SANDWICH, Mass. — Nearly two dozen firefighters responded to an East Sandwich home on Monday after a lightning strike reportedly sparked a fire in the attic.

Sandwich Fire officials say just before 1 p.m., they responded to 17 Mill Road for a fire on the roof.

The occupants in the home reported the flames and got out with the family dog with help from their neighbors, according to authorities. There were no reports of any injuries.

Officials say the blaze was likely caused by a lightning strike as thunderstorms rolled through town. The damage was contained to the exterior and some electrical components in the home.

A second house at 19 Mill Road also sustained minor electrical damage after the lightning strike. Sandwich Building and Electrical inspectors are working with the homeowners to reoccupy the residence at 17 Mill Road.

A mutual aid request was called due to a staffing shortage with Sandwich EMS.

A total of 22 firefighters responded to the scene from the Joint Base Cape Cod Fire Department and Mashpee Fire Department. Firefighters from Cotuit, Barnstable, and Bourne provided station coverage.

