Deadly crash on Cape Cod under investigation

YARMOUTH, Mass. — A street was shut down for hours on Thursday morning following a deadly car crash.

Yarmouth Police say they responded to Willow Street around 5:30 a.m. for a report of a car into a tree in the area of Eversource.

Responding crews found a Kia Sportage on the northbound shoulder of the roadway that was heavily damaged.

The driver, who was the only occupant in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity is not being released at this time, although police say the family has been notified.

Investigators say the Kia was traveling south on Willow Street at a high rate of speed prior to the crash.

A portion of the roadway was shut down for three hours while investigators processed the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

