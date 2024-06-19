Concerned citizen finds unexploded fireworks on Yarmouth beach

YARMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are reminding the public that fireworks are illegal in the Bay State after a beachgoer found a few a Cape Cod beach Tuesday morning.

Yarmouth fire officials say they received a call around 9:30 a.m. from a concerned citizen who found unexploded fireworks while walking on Windmill Beach off of River Street.

Responding officers confirmed some of the fireworks had yet to be ignited and called the State Police Bomb squad to investigate.

A bomb technician secured the explosives without incident.

