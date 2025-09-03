3 injured in head-on crash on Cape Cod, including two teens, police say

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Police are investigating a head-on crash that sent three people to the hospital Tuesday night.

Officers responding to Route 6 near Shepley Wood Products around 5:45 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash found two cars that collided head on, according to Wellfleet Police.

An 18-year-old male and an 18-year-old female from one of the vehicles were flown to Boston hospitals with serious injuries.

A front seat passenger from the second vehicle was transported to Cape Cod Hospital, according to authorities. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Traffic traveling eastbound on Route 6 was diverted around the crash scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and no further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

