Bald eagle spotted suffering from neurological deficits in Mass. town euthanized after bird flu test

TOWNSEND, Mass. — A bald eagle that was spotted Tuesday suffering from neurological deficits in a Massachusetts town had to be euthanized after it tested positive for the bird flu.

A video shared with the Raptor Tales Rescue of Shrewsbury showed the adult eagle making sudden and frequent head movements, which sparked “serious concern for avian influenza.”

Raptor Tales Rescue said the eagle was taken to a wildlife clinic, where it tested positive and was euthanized due to the disease.

“We are incredibly saddened by this loss of life and want to thank the finder for being so caring and proactive,” Raptor Tales Rescue wrote in a Facebook.

State officials recently warned the public to avoid handling birds and other wildlife because suspected avian flu cases are now “widespread” in Massachusetts.

The Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza H5N1 virus, which rarely infects humans, is suspected to be the cause of death in cases of both wild and domestic birds in several Massachusetts municipalities.

Two geese in Norfolk tested positive for bird flu, officials said last week.

And in Plymouth, officials said bird flu is the suspected cause of over 60 dead geese, swans, and other wildlife found in that coastal town.

Over in Brockton, officials recently announced the closure of D.W. Field Park due to a potential outbreak of bird flu.

Raptors, waterfowl, and other aquatic birds are most at risk for infection, although any bird species should be considered susceptible.

