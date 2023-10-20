Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter coming to Boston for solo tour

BOSTON — Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter is coming to Boston for a solo tour.

Carter announced his ‘Who I Am’ 13-city tour which includes a stop at The Wilbur in Boston on November 13th.

Carter is best known for being the youngest member of the Backstreet Boys but has recently released a new solo single, “Superman”. This tour makes Carter’s return to the stage as a solo artist after seven years.

“I am so thrilled to embark on this new tour,” says Nick Carter. “The solo music I’ve released over the years has been a powerful outlet for me, an authentic expression of who I really am, and I look forward to sharing that with fans throughout this tour while debuting new music and creating new memories together.”

