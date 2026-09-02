Back-to-school jitters or real anxiety? How to tell the difference

DEDHAM, Mass. — Most children have some back-to-school jitters at the start of a new year.

But how can you tell the difference between natural nerves and true anxiety that might need some more attention?

Dr. Miriam Aframe, a psychologist and director of the Center for Autism and Neurodevelopmental Disorders Clinic at UMass Memorial Children’s Medical Center, joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to discuss possible red flags.

Aframe offered advice on speaking with a child who struggles to open up.

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