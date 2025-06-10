Baby dies, mother hospitalized after being found in woods in New England town

WASHINGTON, Conn. — A baby boy who was reported missing in a New England town over the weekend, along with his mother, has passed away, authorities announced Monday.

Troopers responding to a missing persons report in the area of Brinsmade Road in the Connecticut town of Washington around 10 a.m. on Sunday learned that Sadie Fleming and her newborn child, Hudson Fleming, had disappeared at some point overnight, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police issued a Silver Alert in an effort to locate Sadie and Hudson, noting the mother had left home with her child between 12 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Sadie Fleming was found hours later, around 5:45 p.m., on a wooded road in Washington. State police said she was "in need of medical attention." She was treated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for evaluation.

Hudson Fleming, who state police estimated to be about 1-month-old, was located in the nearby woodline. The newborn was also taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State police didn’t share any additional details on their investigation, but noted that there was no threat to the public.

"Our thoughts are with the Washington community at this time," state police said in a statement. "Those who may need resources are urged to contact 211."

Detectives assigned to the Connecticut State Police major crime unit are assisting the Washington Volunteer Fire Department and Washington First Selectman James Brinton with an investigation into the incident.

Anyone who witnessed anything involving Sadie and Hudson Fleming is urged to contact Detective Daniel Koehler at 860-626-7900.

