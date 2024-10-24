BOSTON — The Boston Athletic Association on Thursday announced it will invest more than $1 million in The Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College.

Officials said the funding, provided by the B.A.A. through Boston Marathon entries, may exceed $1.3 million over four years. The contributions aim to advance athletic programming and opportunities at the Roxbury athletic facility.

“The B.A.A.’s mission focuses on the promotion of healthy lifestyles through sport, especially running, and there’s no better way to support this than partnering with the (Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center), which has been a valuable athletic hub for the Boston community since 1995,” Jack Fleming, President and CEO of the Boston Athletic Association, said in a statement.

“As we look towards the future, we are focused on providing everyone – no matter their experience level, background, or age – a chance to participate and take part in athletics at the (Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center),” Fleming said. “These funds are aimed at enhancing The Reggie’s schedule of activities and opportunities across a variety of sports.”

The Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center annually hosts more than 100 events and features year-round programming for athletes across many sports, from track and field to basketball, senior programming, and fitness and wellness classes.

B.A.A. to invest $1 million in Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center at Roxbury Community College From left to right: Stephen Chan, Sheriff Steve Tompkins, Michael Turner, Jack Fleming, Dr. Jonathan K. Jefferson, Rep. Chynah Tyler (Boston Athletic Association)

The announcement marked the official start of The Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center’s 30th anniversary fundraising campaign, which has a goal of raising $5 million to support the center.

Along with the financial contribution of $700,000, the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center will also receive invitational entries into the Boston Marathon presented by Bank of America with which athletes can raise funds for the facility’s programs.

“I am beyond grateful to the B.A.A. for their multi-year commitment. I am confident that we share the same values, goals and vision,” Roxbury Community College President Jonathan Jefferson said in a statement.

“I look forward to working alongside all of you to increase programming at the Reggie, providing all Boston residents with access to quality, affordable health, wellness, and wellbeing resources,” Jefferson said. “It’s through partnerships like this one that we make real, sustainable change.”

Several events will be held to mark the anniversary throughout the year.

An event held recently at the center featured athletes from the community. Guests watched the Boston Knights volleyball team in training, The Reggie’s Sensational Seniors exercise program, and a bootcamp presented by Sculpted by Stacey and The Healthy Crane.

The next B.A.A. event, the 2024 Boston Half presented by Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, is planned for Sunday, Nov. 10, starting and finishing at Franklin Park.

More than 9,000 athletes are set to take part in the 13.1-mile race.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group