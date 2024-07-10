Avid Monopoly player wins Monopoly-themed lottery game

Independence Day was extra special for one Marshfield man, as he purchased a winning lottery ticket on July 4.

Joel Laffin, an avid Monopoly player, won a million-dollar prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$4,000,000 Monopoly Doubler” instant ticket game.

Laffin chose the cash option on the prize, receiving a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes.

Laffin said he plans on investing his winnings.

He bought the winning ticket at Hubbard’s Cupboard in Marshfield. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for the sale.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group