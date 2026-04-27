Authorities seek the public’s help in finding mother of five who went missing in Maine in 1993

HOULTON, Maine — More than three decades ago, Virginia Pictou Noyes was last seen walking away from a truck stop in Maine.

On Monday, 33 years after her disappearance, Maine authorities appealed to the public for help in finding out what happened to Noyes, a mother of five.

“Help us solve the case,” Maine State Police said in a statement.

On April 27, 1993, Noyes went to Bangor with her husband, Larry Noyes, and two other people.

That evening, her husband assaulted her, state police said. He was arrested for domestic assault.

Virginia Pictou Noyes (Maine State Police)

Virginia Noyes was taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center for treatment. She told police she needed to get home to her five children in Easton, state police said.

She left the hospital before her checkup was completed.

Her husband, meanwhile, was released on bail.

“Investigators believe that Virginia got a ride to a truck stop in Houlton. She was last seen walking away from the truck stop,” state police said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the MCU-North at 207-973-3750 or toll-free at 1-800-432-7381, or text ‘MESPTIP’ and your information to 847411.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group