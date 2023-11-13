MERRIMACK, N.H. — Authorities are searching for a truck that sparked brush fires on the Everett Turnpike in New Hampshire on Sunday afternoon, state police said.

At approximately 1:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers responded to multiple brush fires on the F.E. Everett Turnpike, state police said in a statement on Facebook.

A witness reported a yellow Mack Truck with “Kallwall” lettering written on the side panels, traveling southbound “with flames intermittently bursting from the exhaust pipes and starting brush fires at multiple locations on the side of the highway,” state police said.

Firefighters from fire departments in Merrimack, Nashua and Bedford responded to put out the fires which started to catch deeper into the wood line, state police said.

Authorities searching for truck that sparked brush fires on Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H (New Hampshire State Police)

“In several locations the flames approached residential properties,” state police said.

The right-hand travel lane was closed in several locations for approximately 30 minutes as crews worked to extinguish the flames.

Investigators are working to find the driver and truck responsible for sparking the brush fires.

Anyone with any information related to this incident is urged to contact Trooper Perciballi at 603-271-3636.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group