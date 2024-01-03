Authorities release autopsy results in deaths of 3 family members found in Dover mansion

DOVER, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday released autopsy results in the deaths of three family members whose bodies were found inside a mansion in Dover last week following an apparent domestic-related incident.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner shared the preliminary results with the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office, indicating that Teena Kamal, 54, and her daughter Arianna Kamal, 18, were victims of homicide by gunshot, investigators said. Rakesh Kamal, the 57-year-old husband of Teena and father of Arianna, died of a gunshot wound that was consistent with being self-inflicted.

Investigators alleged that Rakesh fatally shot his wife and daughter with an unregistered .40 caliber Glock 22 that troopers found near his body.

“The firearm was not registered to Mr. Kamal and he was not licensed to possess it,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Massachusetts State Police have contacted the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives for assistance in determining the origin of the firearm.”

The final autopsy report is likely to be completed in the coming weeks, the DA’s office noted.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home at 8 Wilson’s Way just before 7:30 p.m. on Thursday spoke with a relative who stopped by the house for a well-being check and found Rakesh, Teena, and Arianna dead inside, according to investigators.

Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey confirmed that Arianna was a student at Middlebury College. In a statement, Milton Academy confirmed Arianna was a graduate of the class of 2023.

Her mother, Teena, served as president of Milton Academy’s Upper School Parents’ Association and was a “committed and caring advocate for both parents and students.”

Teena also served on the regional board of the American Red Cross of Massachusetts.

Morrissey said during a news conference that the tragedy appears to be caused by a “deadly incident of domestic violence.”

Boston 25 News uncovered documents that showed the Kamal family was facing apparent financial difficulties. Filings in federal bankruptcy court in Boston showed Teena Kamal filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy in September 2022.

Chapter 13 is designed for individuals with regular income who are temporarily unable to pay their debts. Under Chapter 13, petitioners must file a plan with the court to repay their creditors all or part of the money that they owe them using future earnings.

Teena listed liabilities between $1 million and $10 million in the filings, but the bankruptcy case was dismissed a month later due to failure to comply with court orders, the documents indicate. A creditor listed among the bankruptcy filings is Wilsondale Associates LLC.

Records from the Dover Assessor’s Department show the Kamals sold 8 Wilson’s Way to Wilsondale Associates in December 2022 for $3 million, despite the Town of Dover listing the value of the property at $6.8 million.

State troopers assigned to Morrissey’s office are assisting Dover police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

