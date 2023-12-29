DA identifies father, mother, daughter found dead in Dover estate

DOVER, Mass. — An investigation is underway after three family members were found dead inside a gigantic home in Dover, Massachusetts, following an apparent domestic-related incident on Thursday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call at a home at 8 Wilson’s Way just before 7:30 p.m. spoke with a relative who stopped by the house for a well-being check and found a man, woman, and their daughter dead inside, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

“Dover police responded to the home to find an adult male, adult female, and their teenage daughter deceased,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “Although the investigation is at a very preliminary stage, the evidence available at this time does not indicate the involvement of any outside party.”

During a news conference late Friday morning, Norfolk DA Michael Morrissey identified the victims as 57-year-old Rakesh Kamal, 54-year-old Teena Kamal, and 18-year-old Arianna Kamal.

Morrissey confirmed that Arianna was a student at Middlebury College and a graduate of Milton Academy.

Morrissey said that state police found a firearm near Rakesh’s body during a sweep of the property and he called the incident a “confined situation.”

Morrissey added that the tragedy appears to be caused by a “deadly incident of domestic violence” and that the Office of the State Medical Examiner is working to determine an official cause and manner of the deaths.

“It’s safe for me to tell you that it’s probably a domestic incident,” Morrissey told reporters. “It’s a nice neighborhood. It’s a safe community.”

Neighborhood resident Sadie Hyde said she was shocked to learn what transpired.

“Just sad. It wasn’t expected, it’s a quiet neighborhood. I just feel bad for the family, and their extended, especially around the holidays,” Hyde said.

Morrissey urged anyone who is experiencing mental health problems to call the state’s domestic violence hotline at 877-785-2020 or the 988 Lifeline Chat.

“I think tensions that people feel in relationships often come out during the holidays,” Morrissey said. “It’s unfortunate.”

An investigation of this nature is “very rare” for not only Dover but also all of Norfolk County, Morrissey added.

Boston 25 News uncovered documents that showed the Kamal family was facing apparent financial difficulties. Documents filed in federal bankruptcy court in Boston in September 2022 showed Teena Kamal filed for Chapter 13 bankruptcy.

Chapter 13 is designed for individuals with regular income who are temporarily unable to pay their debts. Under Chapter 13, petitioners must file a plan with the court to repay their creditors all or part of the money that they owe them using future earnings.

Teena listed liabilities between $1 million and $10 million in the filings, but the bankruptcy was dismissed a month later because she failed to comply with court orders, the documents indicate. A creditor listed among the bankruptcy filings is Wilsondale Associates LLC.

Records from the Dover Assessor’s Department show the Kamals sold 8 Wilson’s Way to Wilsondale Associates in December 2022 for $3 million, despite the Town of Dover listing the value of the property at $6.8 million.

State troopers assigned to Morrissey’s office are assisting Dover police with the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

