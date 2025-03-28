Authorities to provide update on investigation into body found in pond at New Hampshire park

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are planning to give a late Friday afternoon update on an investigation into the discovery of a body in a pond at a park in New Hampshire.

Officers responded to the area of Pine Island Park in Manchester around 4 p.m. after receiving a report of a body found in the water, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Police urged the public to avoid the area around the park during their investigation.

Manchester body found investigation

Manchester Police Chief Peter A. Marr and Senior Assistant Attorney General Scott D. Chase are expected to reveal details on the investigation during a 4:45 p.m. news conference at the Manchester Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

