Authorities investigating possible drowning on Merrimack River in Manchester, N.H., state police say

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Authorities are investigating a possible drowning after the body of a local woman was found along the shore of the Merrimack River in Manchester, state police said.

The victim was identified as Ashlee Krauss, 29, of Manchester, state police said. An autopsy was scheduled for Monday to determine the cause of death.

At around noon on Sunday, state police received a call from a local homeowner reporting that a body had been found along the shore of river.

Manchester Police and Fire, the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol unit, and the state Medical Examiner’s Office responded.

An investigation is active and ongoing, state police said.

Marine Patrol is asking anyone who may have recently spoken to Ashlee or has additional details to contact New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sgt. Nicholas Haroutunian at (603) 227-2112 or Nicholas.M.Haroutunian@dos.nh.gov, or to call State Police dispatch at (603) 223-4381.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

