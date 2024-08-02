Authorities investigating deadly multi-car crash in Middleboro

MIDDLEBORO, Mass. — A fatal multi-car crash that shut down I-495 Friday morning is under investigation.

Troopers responding to I-495 north in Middleborough around 11:30 a.m. for a crash involving several vehicles and a tractor-trailer say that at least one person was killed in the collision, according to State Police.

The identity of the deceased individual is not being released at this time.

Image 1 of 5 Middleborough deadly crash (Mary Ryan)

I-495 northbound in Middleborough was closed and traffic was diverted off the highway at Route 105. The roadway has since been reopened.

State Police personnel from the Middleborough Barracks, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit (CARS), Crime Scene Services Section (CSSS), and the Plymouth County Detective Unit all responded to the scene as well as officials from MassDOT.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

