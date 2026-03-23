Authorities investigating after body pulled from water at New Bedford park

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a man’s body was pulled from the water at Fort Taber Park in New Bedford, Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn, III announced.

The incident occurred around 11 a.m. on Sunday, when a person called 911 after spotting a body in the water near the entrance of the park.

“New Bedford Officers arrived on scene and pulled a fully clothed unresponsive male from the water,” the DA’s office wrote. “Paramedics pronounced the male deceased upon arrival.”

The man was identified as 43-year-old Joel Barboza of New Bedford. The DA’s office says that there was no observable trauma to the victim and his death “is not deemed suspicious.”

The cause of death and the situation remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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