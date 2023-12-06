Authorities investigating after 2 firearms, knife found on school grounds in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON — A Jamaica Plain school was placed in “Safe Mode” for nearly an hour Tuesday after two firearms and a knife were found outside on school grounds, officials said.

Community Academy Head of School Sonie Felix said in a letter to the school community that staff found the weapons during a routine sweep of school grounds.

No students or staff were injured and it is not clear when or by whom the weapons were left on the school grounds, Felix said.

School staff immediately notified Boston police and the school was placed in safe mode “to ensure the safety of all students and staff,” Felix said.

Officials later lifted the safe mode protocol after authorities searched the school and determined there was no further threat.

“I am grateful to the members of school staff who conducted the initial search and immediately reported these weapons to school leadership,” Felix said. “As you know, the Community Academy, like all schools in the Boston Public Schools, focuses on fostering a safe environment for every member of our community,” Felix continued. “We always welcome your ideas and suggestions about how we can continually work towards achieving that vision.”

Community Academy is described on the Boston Public Schools’ website as “A small alternative high” serving students “who have not thrived in traditional settings.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

