Authorities identify woman found dead in pond at Braintree park

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Authorities on Tuesday identified a woman who was found dead in a pond at a park in Braintree on Monday afternoon.

Officers responding to a report of a body in a pond at Meadow Park around 2:30 p.m. discovered a person in shallow water near a small bridge, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim, 79-year-old Mulain Chin, of Weymouth, was pronounced dead.

Chin had gone to the park to meet a family member to go on a walk, investigators said. That family member then alerted police when Chin didn’t arrive at a planned location.

“The circumstances at the scene did not immediately suggest foul play,” the DA’s office said in a statement. “More will be known after we receive information from the medical examiner.”

An investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group