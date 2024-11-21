Authorities identify Weymouth woman hit and killed in pedestrian crash

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Officials released the name of a woman who was struck and killed by a car in Weymouth Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office, Harjit Thakral, 78, of Weymouth, was walking in the area of 314 Washington Street around 1 p.m. when an SUV hit her.

She was transported to South Shore Hospital and pronounced dead a short time later.

Authorities say the driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No charges have been filed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

