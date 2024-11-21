78-year-old Weymouth woman killed in pedestrian crash, DA says

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly pedestrian crash on Wednesday afternoon.

Weymouth Police say the collision occurred on Washington Street near Fox Plaza around 1:15 p.m. and involved an SUV. The victim, identified only as a 78-year-old Weymouth woman, was transported to South Shore Hospital.

She was pronounced deceased at about 1:40 p.m., according to Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey. Her identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

The driver of the SUV remained at the scene. No charges were immediately filed.

Traffic was significantly impacted while crews investigated. The roadway has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Massachusetts State Police Accident Reconstruction Team was called to the scene to assist.

***** UPDATE***** Area is now clear. *****TRAFFIC ALERT****** We are on scene at a pedestrian accident on Washington... Posted by Weymouth Police Department on Wednesday, November 20, 2024

