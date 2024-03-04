Authorities identify man and woman found shot to death in apparent murder-suicide in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, Mass. — An investigation is underway after two people were found shot to death in an apparent murder-suicide inside a Haverhill home on Sunday night, authorities said.

Authorities responding to a well-being check at home on Broadway just before 5:45 p.m. found a 24-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man both dead from gunshot wounds, according to Essex District Attorney Paul Tucker.

The DA’s office has identified the deceased as Loren Marino, 24, of Haverhill, and Austin Amaral, 24, of North Providence, Rhode Island.

The preliminary investigation suggests that the two people had been in a romantic relationship, authorities said.

The investigation remains active and ongoing by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office, State Police Detective Unit, and Haverhill Police Department.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, Massachusetts has multilingual, toll-free, statewide, 24/7 domestic violence hotlines: SafeLink, 877-785-2020; HAWC, 1-800-547-1649; YWCA, 844-372-9922; and the Jeanne Geiger Crisis Center, 978-388-1888.

