Man and woman found fatally shot inside Haverhill home, DA says

HAVERHILL, Mass — Officials are investigating after two people were found shot to death inside a Haverhill home Sunday night, Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker and Haverhill police say.

Authorities found the deceased man and woman inside a home on Broadway after responding to a well-being call at 5:43 p.m., the DA’s office says.

The DA’s office says there is no risk to the public.

The two victim’s identities are being withheld until next of kin can be notified. There is no known risk to the public.

The incident remains under investigation by the Essex County District Attorney’s Office State Police Detective Unit and detectives from the Haverhill Police Department.

A Boston 25 News crew was at the scene when a vehicle with the Medical Examiner’s Office arrived on the 190 block of the road shortly after 8:00 p.m. Several other police cars already lined the street.

The DA’s office says no further information will be released until Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group