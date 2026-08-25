Authorities identify man found dead in Lynn earlier this month

LYNN, Mass. — Authorities in Lynn have identified the man who was found dead in a Lynn parking lot earlier this month.

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office says Rafael Gonzalez, 52, of Fitchburg, was killed.

Police found Gonzalez’s body on South Common Street on August 6.

Video from the scene shows investigators working near the CVS.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The DA’s office says Cody Smith, 31, pleaded not guilty in court on Monday on a murder charge.

Smith is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on September 30.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group