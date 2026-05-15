Authorities identify drivers of school bus, pickup truck involved in fatal crash in New Hampshire

MARLBOROUGH, N.H. — Authorities have identified the drivers of a school bus and a pickup truck involved in a fatal crash that also sent 13 students to the hospital in southern New Hampshire on Friday morning.

James French, 77, of Keene, was driving the school bus when the fatal crash happened, state police said in a statement late Friday morning.

Another driver, David Peloski, 74, of Swanzey, was killed in the crash, state police said. He was found dead at the scene.

Just after 7 a.m. Friday, troopers responded to a reported crash involving a school bus and a pickup truck on Route 12, near Webb Depot Road, in Marlborough.

A preliminary investigation found that French, driving the school bus, was traveling north on Route 12 when it was struck head-on by a red 2008 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Peloski.

Thirteen children from the Monadnock Regional Middle High School were on board the school bus at the time of the crash.

While some students were taken to an area hospital as a precaution, no serious injuries were reported.

French, the driver of the school bus, was also taken by ambulance to the hospital with injuries believed to be non-life-threatening, state police said.

Peloski was the sole occupant of the pickup. His body will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy, state police said.

Troopers assigned to the New Hampshire State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit have responded to the scene and are investigating.

Members of the Marlborough police and fire departments are also assisting at the scene.

All aspects of the crash remain under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not already spoken with investigators, as well as anyone with additional information that may assist the investigation, is asked to contact Trooper Eric Torrens at Eric.M.Torrens@DOS.NH.GOV.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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