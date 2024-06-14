Authorities identify driver killed in fiery crash at New Hampshire toll plaza

BEDFORD, NH — One person was killed in a fiery crash at a New Hampshire toll plaza Thursday afternoon.

New Hampshire State Police say a Mercedes SL 500 was traveling south, approaching the Bedford Toll Plaza on the Everett Turnpike around 3:15 p.m. when it crashed and caught fire after hitting a concrete barrier.

Witnesses pulled the driver, Scott Defreitas, 52, of Nashua, NH from the car and attempted life-saving measures but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Four lanes at the tollbooth plaza were shut down due to the crash for about three hours.

“Drivers should anticipate delays and avoid the area if possible,” State Police wrote.

State police posted that all four lanes were reopened shortly after 6:00 p.m.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or who has additional information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact Trooper Gazlay at Kevin.J.Gazlay@dos.nh.gov.

