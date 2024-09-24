Authorities identify bicyclist who was hit and killed by car in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A bicyclist who was hit by a car Monday night has died from his injuries, according to authorities.

State Police say 62-year-old John Cochran of Newton was riding his bike near the Boston University Boathouse on Memorial Drive just before 6 p.m. when a man in his 20s lost control of his vehicle and struck him.

Cochran was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the crash remain under investigation by the Middlesex State Police Detective Unit.

No charges have been filed at this time.

“We offer our condolences to his loved ones,” a State Police spokesperson said.

This is the third deadly bicyclist crash in the city in just the past few months.

Cambridge Vice-Mayor Marc McGovern says more must be done to make the streets safer.

I was devastated to hear of yet another cyclist death in @CambMA, the third in just a few months. We must do everything we can to make our streets safer, without delay. @cambbikesafety — Cambridge Vice-Mayor Marc McGovern (@Marc_C_McGovern) September 24, 2024

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

