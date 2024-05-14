Authorities to announce development in Framingham cold case

WOBURN, Mass. — There has been a noteworthy development in connection with an ongoing investigation into a Framingham-based cold case.

Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, Framingham Police Chief Lester Baker, and the United States Marshals Service will speak about the development during a news conference at the DA’s office in Woburn at 11:15 a.m.

There were no additional details immediately available.

Boston 25′s Bob Ward will be in attendance.

It will be streamed live here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

