Author and community leader shares message of leadership and second chances

DEDHAM, Mass. — David Baxter, a community leader, speaker and author, is sharing lessons from his personal journey in a new book, The Uncommon Leader.

Baxter joined Kerry Kavanaugh on Boston 25 News Now at 3 to talk about the inspiration behind the book and his belief that the country is facing a leadership crisis.

As a young man, Baxter became involved in a case involving gun violence and drugs. He later transformed his life, dedicating himself to community organizing, helping formerly incarcerated individuals re-enter society, and speaking publicly about overcoming adversity.

Baxter said his experiences shaped his views on leadership and inspired him to write The Uncommon Leader. He argues that anyone can become a leader. And that good leaders don’t just control or manage people, they should inspire.

The Uncommon Leader is available here https://davidbaxterbooks.com/

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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