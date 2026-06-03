Authentic Haitian food in Everett ahead of the World Cup

EVERETT, Mass. — Chef Valery Joseph is bringing the flavors of Haiti to the forefront at La Perle Restaurant & Lounge in Everett.

As owner and executive chef, Joseph has built a destination known for authentic Haitian cuisine and Caribbean culture.

La Perle has become a local favorite for traditional dishes, catering services, and hands-on cooking classes that teach guests how to prepare classic Haitian recipes.

Now, Chef Valery is gearing up for an exciting celebration surrounding the FIFA World Cup matchup between Haiti and Scotland.

La Perle will host watch parties where soccer fans can come together to cheer on Haiti while enjoying authentic Caribbean food, drinks, and entertainment.

La Perle also offers cooking classes for those interested in learning authentic Haitian cuisine, along with catering services for private events, corporate gatherings, and special occasions.

For Chef Valery Joseph, it’s about more than food - it’s about sharing Haitian culture, bringing people together, and creating memorable experiences both in the kitchen and in the community.

For more information, visit the link here.

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