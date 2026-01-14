Audits detail care failures at Holyoke and Chelsea Soldiers Homes during pandemic

The Massachusetts state auditor has released audits of the state’s soldiers’ homes in Holyoke and Chelsea, examining care provided during the COVID-19 pandemic when dozens of veterans died.

The audits cover the period from July 1, 2020, through June 30, 2023, and detail multiple failures in staffing, emergency preparedness and record-keeping at both facilities.

Chelsea Soldier's Home

In Holyoke, the auditor identified concerns related to nurses making their required rounds, a lack of simulated emergency drills for all shifts, and the absence of an electronic health record system for veterans during the period examined.

In Chelsea, the auditor found the home did not always meet the total nursing care needs of its veterans. The audit also found the facility did not properly maintain nursing staffing records and incident logs and did not train employees for emergency preparedness.

25 Investigates has spent years documenting catastrophic mistakes in care at the two homes and the lawsuits that followed the pandemic and criminal charges that were ultimately dismissed.

We have also documented changes at the homes since the pandemic, including the transition to electronic medical records. In May, the station received exclusive access inside the construction of the new Holyoke Soldiers’ Home, which is set to open later this year.

On Wednesday Gov. Maura Healey said conditions at both facilities have improved since the period reviewed in the audits.

“And today both in Holyoke and in Chelsea, we have world class facilities, staffed up, where veterans are appropriately cared for and supported. And we’re going to continue to do everything that we can to support our veterans in Massachusetts,” Healey said.

Healey said she had not yet reviewed the full audit findings but noted the issues outlined reflect past conditions.

“I haven’t looked at everything the auditor reported yet, but if it is about things, and I believe it is, that happened in the past I’m pretty aware of that. I was as Attorney General. We took action then. And as Governor I was able to appoint a cabinet level Secretary of Veterans Services,” she said.

Doctor Jon Santiago served as the first Secretary of Veterans Services for the first three years of the Healey administration before stepping down at the end of 2025.

Healey has appointed Dr. Eric Goralnick to replace him. Goralnick is an emergency physician, United States Navy veteran and health system leader. He is scheduled to begin the role in February.

