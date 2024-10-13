Auburn Police arrest man for alleged possession of more than $6,000 in fake cash

AUBURN, Mass. — A New York man was arrested Monday for allegedly possessing thousands of dollars worth of counterfeit bills and making purchases with them.

36-year-old Carlos Ramirez of Middle Village, New York, was charged with possession of counterfeit notes.

According to police, officers responding to the Home Depot parking lot on Washington Street around 2 p.m. for suspicious activity found Ramirez and began an investigation.

Authorities say he was found to be in possession of counterfeit United States $100 bills. After obtaining a search warrant, police say they searched Ramirez’s car and found more fake dollar bills and 17 bags of merchandise totaling more than $7,000.

Auburn fake cash (Auburn Police Department)

Detectives believe the purchases were made on October 6 and are working with the affected stores to further their investigation.

Ramirez was released on $500 bail in Worcester District Court on October 8.

No further information was immediately available.

