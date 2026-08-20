Attleboro Police Department announces crossing guard shortage ahead of school year

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Attleboro Police Department announced a shortage of school crossing guards ahead of the upcoming academic year on Thursday.
Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said that due to an ongoing shortage of school crossing guards, some posts will be unfilled.
“We need to prepare ourselves for the very real possibility that, in the future, we may no longer be able to hire enough crossing guards to staff these posts,” Heagney said.
The police department’s remaining crossing guards will continue to serve at assigned locations. However, these posts will not have a guaranteed crossing guard
Current designated crossing guard locations include:
- Rathbun Willard Drive at Brennan Middle School
- Brown Street at Coelho Middle School
- Washington Street at Brown Street
- Brown Street at Robinson Avenue
- Oakhill Avenue at Hyman Fine School
- Rathbun Willard Drive at Studley School
- Orange Street at James Street
- Maple Street at Parker Street
- James Street at Brownell Street
- Maple Street at James Street
- Locust Street at Oakhill Avenue
- Rathbun Willard Drive at Rome Boulevard
- North Main Street at Mechanic Street
- County Street at Bushee Street
- County Street at Thirteenth Street
- County Street at Thatcher Street
- Mechanic Street at Riverbank
- Locust Street at Hickory Road
- Elizabeth Street at Water Street
- Watson Avenue at Hodges Street
- Mechanic Street at Hodges Street
- County Street at Dennis Street
- Mulberry Street at James Street
- Thatcher Street at Rathbun
Parents and students were asked to review pedestrian and traffic safety practices.
Motorists were also asked to use extra caution near schools, crosswalks, and intersections.
The department suggested that families carpool or that students walk together.
Anyone interested in applying to become a crossing guard can contact the Human Resources Office at Attleboro City Hall, or apply online through the City of Attleboro website
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