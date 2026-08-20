Attleboro Police Department announces crossing guard shortage ahead of school year

ATTLEBORO, Mass. — The Attleboro Police Department announced a shortage of school crossing guards ahead of the upcoming academic year on Thursday.

Attleboro Police Chief Kyle Heagney said that due to an ongoing shortage of school crossing guards, some posts will be unfilled.

“We need to prepare ourselves for the very real possibility that, in the future, we may no longer be able to hire enough crossing guards to staff these posts,” Heagney said.

The police department’s remaining crossing guards will continue to serve at assigned locations. However, these posts will not have a guaranteed crossing guard

Current designated crossing guard locations include:

Rathbun Willard Drive at Brennan Middle School

Brown Street at Coelho Middle School

Washington Street at Brown Street

Brown Street at Robinson Avenue

Oakhill Avenue at Hyman Fine School

Rathbun Willard Drive at Studley School

Orange Street at James Street

Maple Street at Parker Street

James Street at Brownell Street

Maple Street at James Street

Locust Street at Oakhill Avenue

Rathbun Willard Drive at Rome Boulevard

North Main Street at Mechanic Street

County Street at Bushee Street

County Street at Thirteenth Street

County Street at Thatcher Street

Mechanic Street at Riverbank

Locust Street at Hickory Road

Elizabeth Street at Water Street

Watson Avenue at Hodges Street

Mechanic Street at Hodges Street

County Street at Dennis Street

Mulberry Street at James Street

Thatcher Street at Rathbun

Parents and students were asked to review pedestrian and traffic safety practices.

Motorists were also asked to use extra caution near schools, crosswalks, and intersections.

The department suggested that families carpool or that students walk together.

Anyone interested in applying to become a crossing guard can contact the Human Resources Office at Attleboro City Hall, or apply online through the City of Attleboro website

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