From attic to auction: A Rembrandt painting sells for $1.4M in Maine

THOMASTON, Maine (AP) — A Rembrandt discovered in a Maine attic has sold for $1.4 million.

The 17th century “Portrait of a Girl” by the Dutch artist had a note on the back of the frame saying it was loaned to the Philadelphia Museum of Art for an exhibition in 1970.

Kaja Veilleux, appraiser, auctioneer and founder of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, said he discovered it when he was asked to go through stacks of art in an attic in Camden, Maine.

An auction by Thomaston Place Auction Galleries yielded a fierce competition on Aug. 24. A European collector placed the highest bid.

