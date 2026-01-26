Attention, Mass. residents! Shoveling snow today? Check out these important safety tips

Massachusetts residents will be busy clearing snow on Monday after nearly two feet fell in some areas during Sunday’s powerful storm.

Monday morning brought a lull in the storm, but additional snowfall is expected throughout the day.

Before you start digging out, it’s important to know the proper precautions to take to stay healthy.

Every year, cardiac emergencies spike after major snowstorms, according to the American Heart Association.

“We are sure lots of you will be shoveling out today! Shoveling snow can be a health risk, so remember to take it easy,” the National Weather Service’s Boston office said in a post on X.

The NWS also shared the following safety tips:

Shoveling heavy, wet snow can cause back injuries and heart attacks. Don’t push yourself!

Dress warmly, making sure to cover your head, fingers, and toes.

Stay hydrated, but avoid eating heavy meals right before and after shoveling.

Move only small amounts of snow with each pass of the shovel.

Take frequent breaks. Stop shoveling entirely if you feel exhausted.

