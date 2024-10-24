Arraignment postponed for a Plymouth man who allegedly stabbed his father to death

BROCKTON, Mass. — Plymouth County District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced that the arraignment of a Plymouth man who’s accused of stabbing his father to death has been postponed.

Matthew Paluzzi, 26, was intended to be arranged on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his 73-year-old father, Anthony Paluzzi, to death on August 15.

Paluzzi was arrested by state police following a traffic stop in Hanover. During the arrest, officers noticed blood stains on Paluzzi’s clothes, which were later confirmed to be his father’s.

Paluzzi is scheduled to be in court on November 14 for a status update regarding his competency to stand trial.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group