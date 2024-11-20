ARL: Kitten sustains multiple injuries after being found in parking lot in Dorchester

BOSTON — A kitten has sustained multiple injuries after being found inside a vehicle engine compartment in a parking lot in Dorchester.

According to the Animal Rescue League of Boston a three-month-old kitten, now named Cynthia was found in a grocery store parking lot in Dorchester in late October.

A Good Samaritan realized the kitten was in distress and needed help. The finder took the kitten home for a few days but soon realized she needed medical intervention.

The kitten sustained multiple injuries, including burns, likely from being inside the engine compartment and ARL is asking for the public’s support to help provide her with the care she needs.

Upon arrival at ARL’s Boston Animal Care and Adoption Center, Cynthia received a comprehensive veterinary exam, which showed abrasions, lacerations, and second-to-third-degree burns on her head, neck, and abdomen.

“Cynthia is an amazingly resilient and friendly kitten, and is expected to make a full recovery and live a normal life,” ARL said in a release.

Cynthia will be available for adoption once all her treatment is complete.

