Applications sought for next Massachusetts K-12 education leader

WELLESLEY, Mass. — The Massachusetts Board of Elementary and Secondary Education is taking applications for the next commissioner to lead the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“The Board is looking for a forward-thinking, data-driven educator and a proven leader and manager within complex, multi-tiered systems,” state officials said in a statement on Monday.

“The successful candidate will demonstrate effectiveness in devising imaginative approaches that serve students, teachers, and their school communities, an unwavering commitment to the transformational power of elementary and secondary education,” officials said, “and a clear track record of dismantling systemic inequities and improving the experience of all students, particularly those from marginalized communities and experiences.”

State Education Secretary Patrick Tutwiler said in a statement that the next Massachusetts K-12 education leader will be “pivotal” in forwarding the state’s mission to “provide all students with the opportunity to realize their dreams and thrive.”

The board has retained Isaacson, Miller to support the hiring process.

Over the past month, the board has gathered feedback from inside and outside of government about what people want to see in the next commissioner. This has included public comment sessions and over 150 responses to a public survey, officials said.

State officials have also formed a Preliminary Screening Committee.

Interested candidates can find the application at the state’s website. Community members can also nominate a candidate, provide feedback, and stay up to date on this process on this website.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, or DESE, serves more than 900,000 preK-12 public school students, more than 20,000 adult learners, and more than 75,000 educators in the state’s 400 school districts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group