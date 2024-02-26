Another Massachusetts town considers fighting new MBTA Communities Law

WRENTHAM, Mass. — Another Massachusetts town is considering putting up a fight against a new state law that requires communities near MBTA stations to allow more affordable housing.

Officials in the Norfolk County town of Wrentham will vote Tuesday on whether to send letters opposing the MBTA Communities law to Gov. Maura Healey, the Sun Chronicle reported.

“We’re not saying, no, we’re saying no to the density, and we’ll work with this,” Wrentham select board Chairman Joseph Botaish said via the newspaper.

Last week, Healey pulled state grant funding from the town of Milton after officials voted no on a zoning proposal about multi-family homes near MBTA stations.

The MBTA Communities Law was rolled out to make it easier to build much-needed, multi-family housing in 177 communities that have some form of T service, either in their community or adjacent to it.

Wrentham doesn’t have a commuter rail station within its borders, but the neighboring towns of Franklin, Norfolk, and Foxboro have stations.

The phase-in of this law started in December 2023 in “Rapid Transit Communities” that are serviced by the Red, Green, Orange, or Blue lines.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group